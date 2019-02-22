Ohio: Students Sell Popcorn To Help Buy Coats For Those In Need

A group of middle school students in Woodville, Ohio, have turned an after-school project into a charity drive that helps keep people warm in the winter.

During each home sporting event, six students spend their evening operating the school’s concession stand. They sell pizza, candy and drinks to raise funds for the school. But, the money earned from popcorn sales goes to a very special cause, Susie’s Coats, which provides new and gently used coats and other winter clothing to those in need.

The students spend several evenings each month – as well as weekends during tournaments – making and bagging popcorn. They also spend extra time cleaning and getting the machine ready for the next sale.

The kids hope to raise $1,500 and are excited because an anonymous donor promised to match donations and double that money.

This has everyone involved working hard to sell as much popcorn as possible, knowing that each bag sold helps someone who could use a boost. (Port Clinton News Herald)

Also On 100.3: