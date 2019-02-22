CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Jussie Smollett Suspended From Empire

0 reads
Leave a comment
SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: 'Empire' With Jussie Smollett

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Jussie Smollett will not appear in the final two episodes of ‘Empire.’ The actor, who plays Jamal Lyon on the musical drama, has been suspended from the series show producers announced Friday.

“The events of the past few weeks have been incredibly emotional for all of us. Jussie has been an important member of our EMPIRE family for the past five years and we care about him deeply. While these allegations are very disturbing, we are placing our trust in the legal system as the process plays out. We are also aware of the effects of this process on the cast and crew members who work on our show and to avoid further disruption on set, we have decided to remove the role of ‘Jamal’ from the final two episodes of the season.” -Lee Daniels, Danny Strong, Brett Mahoney, Brian Grazer, Sanaa Hamri, Francie Calfo and Dennis Hammer, executive producers of EMPIRE.

 

According to TMZ, Smollett went straight to the ‘Empire’ set after his bail hearing in a Chicago courtroom. He tearfully addressed the cast and crew, saying, “”I’m sorry I’ve put you all through this and not answered any calls. I wanted to say I’m sorry and, you know me, I would never do this to any of you, you are my family. I swear to God, I did not do this.”

Related: Update: Jussie Smollett Staged Attack Over Dissatisfaction With Empire Pay

Smollett said he was attacked back on January 29th by two MAGA supporters who threw a chemical on him, called him anti-gay and racist slurs, and put a rope around his neck. His legal team issued a statement Thursday night calling him “a young man of impeccable character and integrity who fiercely and solemnly maintains his innocence.”

The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett’s Arrest

13 photos Launch gallery

The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett’s Arrest

Continue reading The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett’s Arrest

The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett’s Arrest

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! [caption id="attachment_3023542" align="aligncenter" width="819"] Source: Handout / Getty[/caption] It’s been a long time coming, but the mystery surrounding Jussie Smollett’s alleged “orchestrated attack” seems to becoming clearer. Smollett was arrested, Thursday morning, and charged with falsely filing a police report. While the Empire actor remains steadfast that he is innocent, evidence seems to point in the direction that he faked the “attack” because he was dissatisfied with his salary on the popular FOX show, the Chicago police report. https://twitter.com/TwitterMoments/status/1098605229233319936 It didn’t take long for celebrities and on-lookers to take to social media to express their response to the compelling case that kept us locked in for details over the last few weeks. MUST READ: Update: Jussie Smollett Indicted And Charged For Filing A False Police Report Reactions to Jussie’s arrest have been mixed. Some empathize with the beloved actor while others think he crime is unforgivable. Jussie’s bail has been set at $100,000.

Jussie Smollett Suspended From Empire was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close