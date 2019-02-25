Oscars: Complete Rundown

Green Book pulled off an upset at Sunday’s Oscars, beating out Bohemian Rhapsody and Roma for best picture. The drama, about the friendship between a black pianist and his white driver in the ’60s American South, also won for best original screenplay and best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali.

Rami Malek was named best actor for playing singer Freddy Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. He thanked the members of Queen and said, “Listen, we made a film about a gay man, an immigrant. A man that was unapologetically himself.” Rami made history as the first person to win the category while also being a series regular on TV (Mr. Robot).

Olivia Colman upset Glenn Close to take best actress honors for The Favourite. She apologized to Close, saying, “You’ve been my idol for so long — this is not how I wanted it to be.” Close has now been nominated seven times without a win.

Regina King took best supporting actress for If Beale Street Could Talk.

Alfonso Cuaron was named best director for Roma. He also won for best foreign language film.

Spike Lee won his first Oscar (beside his Honorary Academy Award in 2015), for best adapted screenplay for BlacKkKlansman. The director celebrated by jumping into Samuel Jackson‘s arms on stage.

As expected Lady Gaga picked up the best song Oscar for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

Best animated feature went to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Coming into the night Roma and The Favourite tied for the most nominations with 10. Black Panther had seven nominations. The superhero flick won for production design and best costume design. Hannah Beachler made history by becoming the first African-American to win for production design.

SHOW HIGHLIGHTS:

Queen with Adam Lambert opened the show with a medley of “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.” Queen is the first rock band to ever open the Academy Awards.

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph followed Queen to set up the show. Maya said, “There is no host tonight, there won’t be a popular movie category and Mexico is not paying for the wall.” The trio tried out a few jokes they would have told if they were hosting. Fey quipped, “Roma’s on Netflix? What’s next, my microwave makes a movie?” Then the three woman presented the award for best supporting actress.

The first bleep of the night went to the winners of Free Solo for best documentary (feature). Spike Lee was later bleeped as he picked up the award for best adapted screenplay (BlacKkKlansman).

Melissa McCarthy, alongside Brian Tyree Henry, came out dressed in period gown covered with stuffed bunnies to present achievement in costume design.

Keegan Michael-Key was lowered from the ceiling holding a black umbrella to introduce Bette Midler‘s performance of “The Place Where the Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns. Jennifer Hudson sung “I’ll Fight” from RBG. Gillian Welch and David Rawlings did “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. And Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga did a duet of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, who harkened back to their Wayne’s World characters, introduced Bohemian Rhapsody.

The In Memoriam segment included Bernardo Bertolucci, Margot Kidder, Neil Simon, Burt Reynolds, Milos Forman, Penny Marshall, Stan Lee,William Goldman, Tab Hunter and Albert Finney. Carol Channing, Sondra Locke, Verne Troyer and Dick Miller were noticeably absent.

Twitter was abuzz with Chris Evan‘s moment of chivalry, helping Regina King to the stage.

WINNERS LIST

BEST PICTURE: Green Book

Green Book BEST DIRECTOR: Alfonso Cuaron – Roma

– Roma BEST ACTRESS: Olivia Colman – The Favourite

– The Favourite BEST ACTOR: Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody

in Bohemian Rhapsody BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Mahershala Ali – Green Book

– Green Book BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

– If Beale Street Could Talk BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: BlacKkKlansman

BlacKkKlansman BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Green Book

Green Book BEST SONG: “Shallow” from A Star Is Born

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born BEST SCORE: Black Panther

Black Panther BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Roma

Roma BEST FILM EDITING: Bohemian Rhapsody

Bohemian Rhapsody BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: First Man

First Man BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN: Black Panther

Black Panther BEST COSTUME DESIGN: Black Panther

Black Panther BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR: Vice

Vice BEST SOUND EDITING: Bohemian Rhapsody

Bohemian Rhapsody BEST SOUND MIXING: Bohemian Rhapsody

Bohemian Rhapsody BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: Roma (Mexico)

Roma (Mexico) BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse BEST DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE): Free Solo

Free Solo BEST ANIMATED SHORT: Bao

Bao BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT: Skin

Skin BEST DOCUMENTARY (SHORT): Period. End of Sentence.

Fasho Thoughts:

With no host or bits, the show lasted just over three hours. Last year it went four hours.

There were a lot of historic firsts, but no clear big winner of the night.

It took Spike Lee 30 years to win an Oscar and Glenn Close is still waiting for hers.

According to Twitter, Chris Evans was the real winner of the Oscars.

Also On 100.3: