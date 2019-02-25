QUEEN, LADY GAGA: Bring Music To The Oscars With Performances, Wins

The Academy Awards honors the finest in films, but there were times during Sunday night’s Oscars telecast that it felt like music’s biggest night.

In celebration of the blockbuster film Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen kicked off the night — live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood — with the one-two punch of “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions,” with guitarist Brian May sharing the spotlight with Adam Lambert, the band’s latest replacement vocalist for the late Freddie Mercury.

