Man Suspected Of Shooting Woman On Bourbon Street Has Extensive Criminal History

The man arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured has an extensive criminal history, and was scheduled to appear in court this week in one open case, according to Nola.com.

Louis M. Barnes, 37, reportedly grabbed a security guard’s gun and started firing as the guard was removing him from a popular Bourbon Street restaurant around 3 a.m. A 36-year-old woman who was walking nearby was killed, and the 23-year-old security guard was shot in the neck.

Barnes shot himself in the shoulder during the struggle, according to police.

Barnes was booked in the Orleans Justice Center at 10 a.m. Sunday on second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges. Bond was set at $1.5 million.

Nola.com reports Barnes’ arrest history dates back to at least 1999, and he currently has an open case in Criminal District Court.

Barnes is reportedly scheduled to appear in court Monday for a motions hearing on a charge of failing to register or renew his status as a sex offender.

He was arrested in January 2018 on that charge, and pleaded not guilty at a hearing Jan. 10, according to reports.

Nola.com gives a rundown of Barnes’ history:

Barnes was required to register as a sex offender after he pleaded guilty in August 2015 to carnal knowledge of a juvenile in Jefferson Parish, court records show. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

According to a bill of information, Barnes had sex with a girl who was between 13 and 17 in 2011.

Barnes was arrested in 1999 on charges of disturbing the peace and battery of a school teacher, court records show. The district attorney’s office refused the charges and did not prosecute those cases.

He was arrested in 2002 on suspicion of theft and illegal possession of stolen things, and the district attorney’s office also did not prosecute those charges.

Court records show Barnes pleaded guilty in March 2003 to unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and illegal possession of stolen things, and was placed on three years of active probation.

He was arrested while on probation for first offense possession of marijuana, and his probation was revoked, court records show. He was ordered to serve out his three year sentence on Jan. 23, 2004.

He also pleaded guilty to the marijuana possession charge and was sentenced to serve 90 days in Orleans Parish Prison, according to court records.

In 2010, court records show Barnes pleaded guilty to another marijuana possession charge in magistrate court, and was given one year of probation.

Barnes was accused in 2011 of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. While that case was pending, he failed to show up for court, records indicate. He pleaded guilty to bail jumping and was sentenced to 1 year in prison, and in January 2012 also pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted possession of a firearm by a felon. The district attorney’s office dismissed the marijuana charge. Barnes was sentenced to five years in prison.

Man Suspected Of Shooting Woman On Bourbon Street Has Extensive Criminal History was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com