ESSENCE FESTIVAL: 25th Anniversary Lineup announced

The Essence Festival is back, bigger and better than ever to celebrate the annual music and culture fest’s 25th anniversary.

The three-night concert series at the Superdome will feature Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige, Nas, H.E.R., Anthony Hamilton, Doug E. Fresh, Frankie Beverly, Jermaine Dupri, MC Lyte, Morris Day, Pharrell Williams, Ronnie, Bobby Rick & Mike, Sheila E, Teddy Riley, Teyana Taylor and Timbaland.

Other acts on the bill include Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, City Girls, Ginuwine and Jacquees.

There will be special tributes to Mary J. Blige’s My Life and Nas’s Illmatic, both of which are celebrating their 25th anniversaries.

Tickets are on sale now. It all goes down July 5th through the 9th in Big Easy, New Orleans.

