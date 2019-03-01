SOLANGE: When I Get Home Is Out

Solange‘s hotly anticipated album, When I Get Home, went online at midnight at Apple Music and Spotify. It features Playboi Carti, Devin the Dude, Earl Sweatshirt, Gucci Mane and Tyler, The Creator as well as Standing on the Corner, Panda Bear and French pianist Chassol.

Here’s the tracklisting:

Things I Imagined S McGregor (interlude) Down With the Clique Way to the Show Can I Hold the Mic (interlude) Stay Flo Dreams Nothing Without Intention (interlude) Almeda Time (is) My Skin My Logo We Deal With the Freak’n (intermission) Jerrod Binz Beltway Exit Scott (interlude) Sound of Rain Not Screwed! (interlude) I’m a Witness

Also On 100.3: