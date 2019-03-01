SOLANGE: When I Get Home Is Out

3 reads Leave a comment
Solange‘s hotly anticipated album, When I Get Home, went online at midnight at Apple Music and Spotify. It features Playboi Carti, Devin the Dude, Earl Sweatshirt, Gucci Mane and Tyler, The Creator as well as Standing on the Corner, Panda Bear and French pianist Chassol.
Here’s the tracklisting:
- Things I Imagined
- S McGregor (interlude)
- Down With the Clique
- Way to the Show
- Can I Hold the Mic (interlude)
- Stay Flo
- Dreams
- Nothing Without Intention (interlude)
- Almeda
- Time (is)
- My Skin My Logo
- We Deal With the Freak’n (intermission)
- Jerrod
- Binz
- Beltway
- Exit Scott (interlude)
- Sound of Rain
- Not Screwed! (interlude)
- I’m a Witness
