Cathy Hughes Honored As Women of Distinction In Durham

Icon Talks 'An Evening of Empowerment' Honoring Cathy Hughes and Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.

Source: Shannon Finney / Getty

The Founder of Radio One, an Urban One company , Cathy Hughes was honored this weekend at the Third Annual “Women of Distinction: Our Minds, Our Voices” ; in Durham at JB Duke Hotel.

Women of Distinction: Our Minds, Our Voices is an event hosted by the Aura Galleria.

The attendance was the definition of ‘Black Excellence’, from Mistress Of Ceremony Catherine Williamson-Hardy to Bill Bell (former Mayor of Durham).

Cathy Hughes sat down with moderator, Dr. Gail Hayes; as she express the path of the legacy she has built. Being a mother and business partner to son Alfred Liggins III, Hughes opened up about how the relationship between the two of them is important to her legacy.

Ms. Hughes, with her long list of achievements including the creator of “The Quiet Storm” format, is also the first African-American woman to head a publicly traded corporation.

 

 

Cathy Hughes Honored As Women of Distinction In Durham was originally published on foxync.com

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
