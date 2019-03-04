CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

ALABAMA TORNADOES: At Least 23 Killed

8 reads
Leave a comment

The National Weather Service says the tornado was “at least” an EF-3 with winds up to 206 mph. 

 The death toll is now officially at 23. Dozens are injured. 

In one Alabama county after multiple tornadoes landed in the Southeast on Sunday afternoon.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones warned that the death toll could rise, since some people were still reported missing. Rescuers were still searching through the wreckage of multiple dwellings destroyed in that county, located about approximately 60 miles east of Montgomery.

Also hard hit was the area of Beauregard, where there were two deaths confirmed. Several injures were also reported in that area. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Tornadoes also hit Georgia, leaving more than 35,000 people there and in Alabama without power on Sunday.
  • Never under estimate the power of Mother Nature.
  • You should always take severe weather warnings seriously. It’s better to be safe than sorry – or worse.
23 , Alabama , at , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , killed , least , TORNADOES

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close