ALABAMA TORNADOES: At Least 23 Killed

The National Weather Service says the tornado was “at least” an EF-3 with winds up to 206 mph.

The death toll is now officially at 23. Dozens are injured.

In one Alabama county after multiple tornadoes landed in the Southeast on Sunday afternoon.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones warned that the death toll could rise, since some people were still reported missing. Rescuers were still searching through the wreckage of multiple dwellings destroyed in that county, located about approximately 60 miles east of Montgomery.

Also hard hit was the area of Beauregard, where there were two deaths confirmed. Several injures were also reported in that area. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

Tornadoes also hit Georgia, leaving more than 35,000 people there and in Alabama without power on Sunday.

Never under estimate the power of Mother Nature.

You should always take severe weather warnings seriously. It’s better to be safe than sorry – or worse.

