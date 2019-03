Donnie & Pam Simpson have been married for 46 years! How did the two get together? The happily wedded couple talks about what drew them together in Donnie’s Stories.

Donnie’s Stories Episode 3: A Love Story was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Written By: The Donnie Simpson Show Posted 6 hours ago

