Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tonight, Shaniya is asking for your advice

21 year old Shaniya says her parents have been happily married for 15 years. Shaniya says things have been a little off between them after a huge argument that happened a few weeks ago. Her dad hasn’t been home since then. One day after coming home from class last week, Shaniya noticed a naked man getting dressed in her mother’s bedroom. She was so distraught she left the house. Tonight Shaniya is wondering if she should approach her mom about this situation, tell her dad what she saw, or stay out of it?

