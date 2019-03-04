Love And R&B With John Monds: My Music Monday

Each and every Monday night is exclusively for you! That’s right, if you have a playlist of four to five songs that you’d like to share for My Music Monday please visit LoveAndR&B’s Facebook page to submit your songs in a direct message. So get ready to start the week off the right way! In just a few hours you’ll hear a playlist just for you, brought to you by Todd…stay tuned!

Here’s a live performance from Con Funk Shun, “Got To Be Enough“, enjoy!

