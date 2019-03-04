Cardi B & Bruno Mars Superbowl Concert Event Broke Records!!

These two are unstoppable! Cardi B just broke an attendance record at the Houston Rodeo. Cardi beat out Garth Brooks with an astounding 76k in the audience. Now, she has set another record along with Bruno Mars.

Cardi’s performance with Bruno February 2nd at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, set a new record for the 20-year-old venue, according to PulseOfRadio.com.

That single show grossed $6.473 million, the highest single-night take in the venue’s history. The only artist who’s earned more than Cardi and Bruno at that venue was Garth Brooks in 2014: He earned $6.634 million, but it took him seven nights to do it.

Cardi and Bruno have debuted the music video for their hot new collaboration “Please Me. Check it out below:

Congrats Cardi and Bruno!!

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 13 hours ago

