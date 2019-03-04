CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Cardi B Beats Garth Brooks Record!!

3 reads
Leave a comment
Prabal Gurung - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Michael Stewart / Getty

Cardi B can do no wrong these days. The Grammy award-winning rapper just keeps setting and breaking records. This time she beat out country legend Garth Brooks.

Garth Brooks during an appearance on CBS' 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

According to TheBlast.com, Friday night, Cardi B set a new RodeoHouston attendance record. The tickets for her show sold out in hours and she beat Garth Brook’s attendance record by just 3 people. The rodeo says 75,580 people were in attendance. That beats Garth’s record of 75,577 people, set on March 18, 2017.

Congratulations to Cardi! Hip Hop has come a long Way!

Cardi B Beats Garth Brooks Record!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close