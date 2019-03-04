Tamron Hall Reveals She’s Married And Is Expecting Her First Child [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Via Madamenoire:

Journalist Tamron Hall is full of announcements today. In addition to sharing that her new talk show will debut this September, she also announced that another project she’s been working on is set to make an appearance in the coming weeks.

When one door closes…another one opens! @Disney just announced that “Tamron Hall” will premiere in national syndication on 9-9-19! Also proud to share that I will serve as Executive Producer, alongside legendary producer Bill Geddie! #LevelUp #Grateful pic.twitter.com/rNhhKkhKTq — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) March 4, 2019

Hall, 48, is pregnant with her first child.

She shared the announcement with the now-viral kid’s song, “Baby Shark.” Hall moved a book away from her belly to reveal the bump.

When one song captures the personal news I want to share with you (yes, you)! pic.twitter.com/em2LFY6nNs — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) March 4, 2019

In a second post, Hall said that she had been sitting on this news for some time. But her doctors revealed that at 32-weeks pregnant she was safe to share her news with the world.

The baby announcement also shed some additional light on Hall’s personal life and the journey that led her to celebratory moment.

“There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We’re in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list…”

Congratulations to Hall and her husband! We’re wishing and praying she has a safe pregnancy, labor and delivery.

