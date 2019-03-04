Daycare Owner Who Bailed R. Kelly Out Receiving Bomb Threats

via: TMZ

The woman who paid for R. Kelly‘s bail got a bomb threat at a business she reportedly owns … which just so happens to be a daycare.

Multiple people called in a bomb threat Saturday at a local daycare center … according to WBBM reporter Brad Edwards, who first reported the story. Valencia P. Love has direct ties to the biz, and some reports say she’s the owner.

Edwards goes on to report that Chicago PD doesn’t have anyone in custody and that the local bomb and arson squads cleared the scene. Cops are currently investigating the bomb threat.

Posted 23 hours ago

