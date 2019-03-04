Amara La Negra Plays The Most Epic Game Of Face The Music Ever! [EXCLUSIVE]

03.04.19
Only Amir Diamond would dare ask do-everything woman Amara La Negra to play a game of Face The Music where you’re given a word and you have to sing a song with the word in it.

But before that, Amir chatted with the Love & Hip-Hop star about her brand new children’s book, her various ventures from Ciroc to Girl Talk (Yoni steam anyone?), why she’s in no rush to get married because she does so much and answers a very important question …. should pineapple go on pizza? You don’t want to miss this crazy interview!

