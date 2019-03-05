CLOSE
50 CENT: Producing New TV Series

50 Cent has another show in the works.

The Power producer wants to take the story of New York’s Sex Money Murder Gang to TV. He wrote on Instagram, “Oscar Award-winning producer Nicole Rocklin partners with your boy 50 to create the hit TV show Sex Money Murder (The Pistol Pete Story).”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • 50’s filmography as a producer continues to grow. So far he’s launched shows like Power and 50 Central with productions in the works about superheroes and Black Mafia Family.
  • Curtis is a full-fledged mogul.
  • Being able to develop at least half a dozen different shows about stories near and dear to your heart? Now that’s real Power.
  • Just because it’s in development doesn’t mean it’s actually ever gonna get made.
  • With all these channels and streaming services, there’s more demand for content than ever.
