RIHANNA: Expanding Retail Empire?

It looks like Rihanna just found another way to boss up and get that cake, cake, cake.

Gossip blog ThatGrapeJuice.net reports that RiRi’s next venture after Fenty Beauty and the Savage x Fenty lingerie line will be in the home goods market. Rihanna is coming for celebrity homemakers like Martha Stewart with a new line of office supplies, garden ware, tech gadgets, home decor and fashion.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • It was just a matter of time before Rihanna set her sights on the rest of the retail world.
  • Part of bossing up is identifying and capitalizing on new revenue streams.
  • Fenty is becoming everything Kanye dreamed of Yeezy being.
  • We stan a self-made success showing the world how to be a boss businesswoman while having fun doing it.
