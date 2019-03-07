LEBRON JAMES: Passes Michael Jordan On Scoring List

1 reads Leave a comment
LeBron James reached another big milestone last night (Wednesday).
In the second quarter of the Lakers’ 115-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets, King James was fouled and sunk a basket, which moved him ahead of his idol Michael Jordan into fourth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. James finished with 31 and now sets his sights on Kobe Bryant who is more than 1,300 points ahead. (ESPN)
Fasho Thoughts:
- The debate continues; who’s the best? Jordan or LeBron?
- LeBron keeps passing MJ on every scoring list. He’s making it easier for people to take sides in the debate.
- To be fair, LeBron needed 100 more regular season games to reach Jordan’s points total.
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours