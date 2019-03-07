CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

LEBRON JAMES: Passes Michael Jordan On Scoring List

1 reads
Leave a comment

LeBron James reached another big milestone last night (Wednesday).

In the second quarter of the Lakers’ 115-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets, King James was fouled and sunk a basket, which moved him ahead of his idol Michael Jordan into fourth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. James finished with 31 and now sets his sights on Kobe Bryant who is more than 1,300 points ahead. (ESPN)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The debate continues; who’s the best? Jordan or LeBron?
  • LeBron keeps passing MJ on every scoring list. He’s making it easier for people to take sides in the debate.
  • To be fair, LeBron needed 100 more regular season games to reach Jordan’s points total.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , LeBron James , List , michael jordan , on , passes , scoring

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close