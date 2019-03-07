LEBRON JAMES: Passes Michael Jordan On Scoring List

LeBron James reached another big milestone last night (Wednesday).

In the second quarter of the Lakers’ 115-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets, King James was fouled and sunk a basket, which moved him ahead of his idol Michael Jordan into fourth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. James finished with 31 and now sets his sights on Kobe Bryant who is more than 1,300 points ahead. (ESPN)

Fasho Thoughts:

The debate continues; who’s the best? Jordan or LeBron?

LeBron keeps passing MJ on every scoring list. He’s making it easier for people to take sides in the debate.

To be fair, LeBron needed 100 more regular season games to reach Jordan’s points total.

