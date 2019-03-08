ARETHA FRANKLIN: Star-Studded TV Tribute Sunday

Patti LaBelle, Smokey Robinson, Alicia Keys and Celine Dion are among the headliners in Sunday night’s CBS tribute special to Aretha Franklin.

Hosted by Tyler Perry, Aretha: A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul was taped in January at the Shrine Auditorium In L.A.

Patti LaBelle explains the song that links her to Franklin,

“You can’t channel Aretha, heck no. You just go up there and pray that she loves you. Ain’t no channeling the Queen, honey. She was a solid performer; she never stopped giving; she was the greatest singer in the world. To me, she’s my hero.” Smokey Robinson had been friends with Aretha since childhood.

Along with the all-star performances, former President Barack Obama, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett and Willie Nelson appear in a montage honoring Franklin at the beginning of the telecast. (Detroit News)

Also On 100.3: