CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

ARETHA FRANKLIN: Star-Studded TV Tribute Sunday

2 reads
Leave a comment

Patti LaBelle, Smokey Robinson, Alicia Keys and Celine Dion are among the headliners in Sunday night’s CBS tribute special to Aretha Franklin.

Hosted by Tyler PerryAretha: A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul was taped in January at the Shrine Auditorium In L.A.

Patti LaBelle explains the song that links her to Franklin,

 

“You can’t channel Aretha, heck no. You just go up there and pray that she loves you. Ain’t no channeling the Queen, honey. She was a solid performer; she never stopped giving; she was the greatest singer in the world. To me, she’s my hero.”

Smokey Robinson had been friends with Aretha since childhood.

Along with the all-star performances, former President Barack ObamaBarbra Streisand, Tony Bennett and Willie Nelson appear in a montage honoring Franklin at the beginning of the telecast. (Detroit News)

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Aretha Franklin , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Star-Studded , sunday , tribute , TV

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close