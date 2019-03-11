CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
R. KELLY: New Video of Him Allegedly "Sexually Abusing Children"

There’s more trouble for R. Kelly. On Sunday, high-profile feminist lawyer Gloria Allred entered the fray, saying she has given authorities a video that allegedly shows him (quote) “sexually abusing children.”

According to Allred, her unnamed client discovered the video in a “box of old VHS tapes” and was “horrified” by what was on the tape. Allred claims this is not the same video that led to the indictment of Kelly for allegedly abusing four minors between 1998 and 2010.

Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg (quote) “denies that he is on any tape with under-aged girls.” He also questioned whether Allred’s clients could be prosecuted for what they (quote) “believe is child pornography in their tape collection.” (Page Six)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Every day, there’s new trouble for Kells.
  • He can claim people are making things up, but videotapes don’t lie…
  • Unless they’re doctored or it’s some sort of R. Kelly impersonator.
  • Who’s worse, R. Kelly or Michael Jackson?
