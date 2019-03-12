R. KELLY: “Spirit” Told Me To Go On TV

R. Kelly wasn’t acting alone last week when he became unhinged during an interview with CBS’s Gayle King. He had his spirit with him and he was doing what his spirit told him to do.

That’s according to sources close to the accused sex abuser who tell TMZ that his “spirit” wanted him to go on TV to discuss the accusations, despite what others in his circle, including his lawyers, may have advised him to do. They say he is in touch with his “spirit” and doesn’t care about anything that other people say about him.

Fasho Thoughts:

How long has he been listening to this “spirit” because clearly it hasn’t been giving him very good advice.

Was he listening to his “spirit” when he abused all those women?

He’s gone completely off the rails.

