WOODSTOCK 50: Lineup Will Be Announced Tuesday Night

The lineup for Woodstock 50 — which will be staged August 16th – 18th at Watkins Glen, New York — will be announced Tuesday night.

Festival producer Michael Lang will be joined by John Fogerty, who performed at Woodstock in 1969 withCreedence Clearwater Revival, and rapper-actor Common at Electric Lady Studios in New York City for a panel discussion. Fogerty and Common have also promised to perform at the media event.

We can confirm that Fogerty and Common are in the festival lineup, which is rumored to also include Robert PlantDead & CompanySantanaThe KillersChance the RapperImagine DragonsThe Black KeysJay-ZThe RaconteursGary Clark Jr., Cage the ElephantGreta Van FleetPortugal. The ManDawesThe Lumineers, Miley CyrusJanelle Monae and Brandi Carlile. But we will not know for sure until Tuesday evening.

Fasho Thoughts

  • It doesn’t sound like this will have much to do with the sound or the spirit of the original festival. Still, it’s an important historical milestone to note, however it’s done.
  • Are we going to be half-a-million strong again? Brown acid? Rain, mud and free love? Whee!
  • Try explaining to kids these days just what the hippies were about…
  • Thank goodness it’s not just going to be 75-year-olds in tie-dye. This event will give contemporary artists the chance to show their respect for the achievements of the ’60s.
  • If you’d forgotten that Creedence played Woodstock, it’s understandable — the band chose not to appear on the soundtrack album or in the movie.
Don Juan Fasho

