MOSQUE SHOOTINGS: Trump Downplays White Nationalist Threat

Following Friday’s shootings at two New Zealand mosques, which killed at least 50 people, experts are concerned about the growing threat of white supremacist groups in the U.S. and around the globe.

Donald Trump, however, does not seem to share those concerns. He was asked about the growing threat of white nationalism over the weekend.

“I don’t really. I think it’s a small group of people who have very, very serious problems. If you look at what happened in New Zealand, perhaps that’s the case. I don’t know enough about it yet.”

Trump was mentioned in the manifesto allegedly written by mosque shooting suspect Brenton Harrison Tarrant, who also mentioned church-shooter Dylann Roof. Tarrant questioned himself, writing, “Were/are you a supporter of Donald Trump?” And answered, “As a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose? Sure. As a policy maker and leader? Dear god no.” (NBC News)

While Trump failed to call White Nationalism a growing threat, he did denounce the shooting.

In 2017, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security warned in a bulletin that white supremacists were responsible for more attacks in the U.S. that any other domestic extremist group over the last 16 years.

The Anti-Defamation League said the domestic extremists killed at last 50 in 2018, an increase from 37 in 2017

