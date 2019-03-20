WOODSTOCK 50: Lineup Is Set

Woodstock founder Michael Lang announced the lineup for the 50th anniversary celebration, August 16th, 17th and 18th in Watkins Glen, New York.

Friday, August 16th :

Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters

Santana

John Fogerty

The Killers

Miley Cyrus

The Lumineers

The Raconteurs

Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats

Run the Jewels

Michael Franti & Spearhead

John Sebastian

Melanie

The Head and The Heart

Click here for additional acts

Saturday, August 17th :

Dead & Company

David Crosby & Friends

Dawes

India Arie

Chance the Rapper

Country Joe McDonald

Amy Helm (Levon’s daughter)

(Levon’s daughter) The Black Keys

Greta Van Fleet

Portugal. The Man

Leon Bridges

Gary Clark Jr.

Click here for additional acts

Sunday, August 18th :

The Zombies

Canned Heat

Cage the Elephant

Brandi Carlile

Jay-Z

Imagine Dragons

Hot Tuna

Click here for additional acts

Tickets go on sale on April 22nd. For more information, email: peace@woodstock50.com.

