WOODSTOCK 50: Lineup Is Set

Woodstock founder Michael Lang announced the lineup for the 50th anniversary celebration, August 16th, 17th and 18th in Watkins Glen, New York.

Friday, August 16th:

  • Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters
  • Santana
  • John Fogerty
  • The Killers
  • Miley Cyrus
  • The Lumineers
  • The Raconteurs
  • Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats
  • Run the Jewels
  • Michael Franti & Spearhead
  • John Sebastian
  • Melanie
  • The Head and The Heart
Saturday, August 17th:

  • Dead & Company
  • David Crosby & Friends
  • Dawes
  • India Arie
  • Chance the Rapper
  • Country Joe McDonald
  • Amy Helm (Levon’s daughter)
  • The Black Keys
  • Greta Van Fleet
  • Portugal. The Man
  • Leon Bridges
  • Gary Clark Jr.
Sunday, August 18th:

  • The Zombies
  • Canned Heat
  • Cage the Elephant
  • Brandi Carlile
  • Jay-Z
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Hot Tuna
Tickets go on sale on April 22nd. For more information, email: peace@woodstock50.com.

Photos
