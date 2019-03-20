WOODSTOCK 50: Lineup Is Set

3 reads Leave a comment
Woodstock founder Michael Lang announced the lineup for the 50th anniversary celebration, August 16th, 17th and 18th in Watkins Glen, New York.
Friday, August 16th:
- Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters
- Santana
- John Fogerty
- The Killers
- Miley Cyrus
- The Lumineers
- The Raconteurs
- Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats
- Run the Jewels
- Michael Franti & Spearhead
- John Sebastian
- Melanie
- The Head and The Heart
Saturday, August 17th:
- Dead & Company
- David Crosby & Friends
- Dawes
- India Arie
- Chance the Rapper
- Country Joe McDonald
- Amy Helm (Levon’s daughter)
- The Black Keys
- Greta Van Fleet
- Portugal. The Man
- Leon Bridges
- Gary Clark Jr.
Sunday, August 18th:
- The Zombies
- Canned Heat
- Cage the Elephant
- Brandi Carlile
- Jay-Z
- Imagine Dragons
- Hot Tuna
Tickets go on sale on April 22nd. For more information, email: peace@woodstock50.com.
