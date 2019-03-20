TYLER PERRY: Offers To Help Family Of Slain Mom

Tyler Perry has offered financial support to the children of a single mother who was murdered over the weekend.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the filmmaker will pay the family’s rent, arrange for Tynesha Evans’ body to be flown to Wisconsin for burial, and cover her 18-year-old daughter’s college tuition.

Evans, a 45-year-old author and full-time healthcare worker, was killed Saturday morning in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The family started a GoFundMe campaign Sunday to raise money.

Perry donated $1 million to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

He is reportedly worth $600 million.

His latest film is A Madea Family Funeral.

