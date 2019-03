New Jersey Senator Cory Booker is opening up about his love life. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the presidential hopeful gushed about his girlfriend, actress Rosario Dawson. Dawson recently confirmed their relationship to TMZ. DeGeneres said if Booker wins the presidency, the two should get married in the White House like a royal wedding.

Written By: JC Posted 15 hours ago

