ARETHA FRANKLIN: Freeway Of Her Own

If you’ve got a “Pink Cadillac” — or any other wheels — you’ll soon be able to motor down a Michigan highway named in honor of Aretha Franklin.

The Michigan state legislature voted overwhelmingly to rename a Detroit-area stretch of M-10 as “Aretha L. Franklin Memorial Highway.” After that 101-to-six vote, the bill moves to the state Senate for final approval. The six “no” votes all came from Republican legislators, one of whom said he thinks the honor should be reserved for first responders and military veterans.

The Senate is expected to agree to rename the stretch of road, which starts near New Bethel Baptist Church, where Franklin’s father was pastor. (Detroit Free Press)

Fasho Takes:

  • The road is currently named after John Lodge, a onetime Detroit mayor who was not a military hero.
  • How can anyone not have R-E-S-P-E-C-T for the Queen of Soul?
  • There’s always a sourpuss — or six, in this case — in every bunch.
  • The “no” voters sound like the bigwigs in Footloose!
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

