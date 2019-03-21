OH BABY: Mom Gives Birth to 15 Pounder

A New York mom is recovering after she essentially gave birth to a toddler.

Joy Buckley‘s big bundle of joy came into the world last week weighing in at a whopping 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23 inches long. The baby girl, named Harper, is also being called a “miracle baby” because Joy was told she would have only a 15 percent chance of conceiving on her own after being diagnosed with ovarian cysts.

Joy says, “I knew she was going to be big but I didn’t anticipate no 15-pound baby.” Doctors say Harper was born about the size of an average five-month-old. She also might be the biggest baby ever born in New York state. Mom and baby are said to be doing well. (USA Today)

Fasho Takes:

The biggest baby ever born in the U.S. was 22 pounds, and he died 11 days later.

Imagine you go out and buy boxes of newborn diapers and you can’t even use them.

Joy previously gave birth to a son who was 11 pounds, so she had to expect her new baby would be big.

