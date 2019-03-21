OH BABY: Mom Gives Birth to 15 Pounder

0 reads Leave a comment
A New York mom is recovering after she essentially gave birth to a toddler.
Joy Buckley‘s big bundle of joy came into the world last week weighing in at a whopping 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23 inches long. The baby girl, named Harper, is also being called a “miracle baby” because Joy was told she would have only a 15 percent chance of conceiving on her own after being diagnosed with ovarian cysts.
Joy says, “I knew she was going to be big but I didn’t anticipate no 15-pound baby.” Doctors say Harper was born about the size of an average five-month-old. She also might be the biggest baby ever born in New York state. Mom and baby are said to be doing well. (USA Today)
Fasho Takes:
- The biggest baby ever born in the U.S. was 22 pounds, and he died 11 days later.
- Imagine you go out and buy boxes of newborn diapers and you can’t even use them.
- Joy previously gave birth to a son who was 11 pounds, so she had to expect her new baby would be big.
