CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

OH BABY: Mom Gives Birth to 15 Pounder

0 reads
Leave a comment

A New York mom is recovering after she essentially gave birth to a toddler.

Joy Buckley‘s big bundle of joy came into the world last week weighing in at a whopping 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23 inches long. The baby girl, named Harper, is also being called a “miracle baby” because Joy was told she would have only a 15 percent chance of conceiving on her own after being diagnosed with ovarian cysts.

Joy says, “I knew she was going to be big but I didn’t anticipate no 15-pound baby.” Doctors say Harper was born about the size of an average five-month-old. She also might be the biggest baby ever born in New York state. Mom and baby are said to be doing well. (USA Today)

Fasho Takes:

  • The biggest baby ever born in the U.S. was 22 pounds, and he died 11 days later.
  • Imagine you go out and buy boxes of newborn diapers and you can’t even use them.
  • Joy previously gave birth to a son who was 11 pounds, so she had to expect her new baby would be big.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

15 , birth , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Gives , mom , OH BABY , Pounder , TO

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close