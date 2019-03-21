CLOSE
Chuck Harmon, Reds’ First Black Player, Passes Away

Chuck Harmon, the first Black player for the Cincinnati Reds, passed away Tuesday (March 19) at the age of 94. Harmon spent four years in the majors, also playing for the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies. Harmon retired and then became a scout for the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians and the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. In 2014, Harmon received the Reds Hall Of Fame Crosley Award for his many contributions to the club. At the P&G Reds Youth Academy in Roselawn, you’ll find a statue erected by the entrance that was dedicated in 2015. In Golf Manor, you can find a street named in his honor–Chuck Harmon Way.

SOURCE: WLWT

Chuck Harmon, Reds’ First Black Player, Passes Away was originally published on www.wiznation.com

