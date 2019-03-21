HOT TEA RAISES RISK OF ESOPHAGEAL CANCER

This is troubling! Drinking very hot tea can raise the risk of esophageal cancer, according to a new study. Previous research has also found this association, but the new study was the first to pinpoint a specific temperature threshold.

According to Mademnoire.com, researchers found that drinking tea hotter than 140 degrees Fahrenheit and having more than about two large cups of it a day raised the esophageal cancer risk by 90 percent compared to those who drank less tea and at cooler temperatures.

The study said more research is needed on the link, but this type of cancer is usually caused by repeated injury to the esophagus, from things like smoking, alcohol and acid reflux.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 4 hours ago

