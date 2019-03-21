CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

HOT TEA RAISES RISK OF ESOPHAGEAL CANCER

1 reads
Leave a comment
Strictly Come Dancing celebrities and dancers seen leaving their hotel

Source: WENN.com / WENN

This is troubling! Drinking very hot tea can raise the risk of esophageal cancer, according to a new study. Previous research has also found this association, but the new study was the first to pinpoint a specific temperature threshold.

The Proof is in the Pouring: Experts crack the problem of the chocolate teapot!

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

According to Mademnoire.com, researchers found that drinking tea hotter than 140 degrees Fahrenheit and having more than about two large cups of it a day raised the esophageal cancer risk by 90 percent compared to those who drank less tea and at cooler temperatures.

The study said more research is needed on the link, but this type of cancer is usually caused by repeated injury to the esophagus, from things like smoking, alcohol and acid reflux.

 

 

HOT TEA RAISES RISK OF ESOPHAGEAL CANCER was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close