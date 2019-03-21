CLOSE
Duane Martin  Says Tisha Campbell Is Lying About Domestic Abuse

It was a sad day when we learned that one of our favorite couples from the 90s, Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell, were getting divorced. The two had been together for 21 years before separating last year. 

It’s what’s been a complicated public breakup, with reports of a battle over spousal support and domestic abuse, Martin is speaking out saying the abuse allegations are not true and that Campbell and her brother “illegally removed” his name from bank accounts and cut off his access to money. 

According to TheBlast, Martin says his ex and her brother “manufactured a false claim of alleged domestic violence against the Co-Debtor which they filed with the police. Even Co-Debtor’s family law attorney would not sign his name on such a claim. The police saw the claim for what it was and did not pursue it.”

As previously reported, Campbell accused him of hiding money, threatening to keep their children from her, and was granted a restraining order this year after alleging Martin abused her “emotionally, mentally and physically” for years.

