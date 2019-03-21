CLOSE
News
HomeNews

The Cast Of ‘In Living Color’ To Reunite For 25th Anniversary!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In Living Color

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

It’s been a long time coming but an In Living Color reunion is finally underway.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The reunion won’t exactly be a reboot of the popular series, but a bunch of its casts members are expected to appear at the Tribeca Film Festival this year in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary.

The show ran from 1990-1994, birthing the famous “homie don’t play that line” and paving a success path for its star-studded cast that included Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans, Tommy Davidson, David Alan Grier,and Rosie Perez, all of whom are slated to discuss the impact the sitcom had on the culture in the 90s and beyond, along with Keenen Ivory Wayans. The last time they all gathered was at the 2012 TV Land Awards pictured above.

SEE ALSO: 16 Rare Photos Of The Greatest Hip-Hop Acts Of The ’90s

The Tribeca Film Festival kicks off in New York City on April 24. Check out some of the best scenes from the classic show below featuring other notables including Jim Carrey, Kim ColesChris Rock, Jamie Foxx,Kelly Coffield Park and Te’Keyah Crystal Keymah.

 

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

The Cast Of ‘In Living Color’ To Reunite For 25th Anniversary! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close