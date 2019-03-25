DL’s GED Section: Donald Trump Has Been Harassing A Dead Man

We all know the saying “You never kick a man when he’s down,” but apparently Donald Trump doesn’t understand it. He has been harassing a dead man! John McCain passed away about a year ago and Trump still feels the need to remind us that he didn’t like him. A man who is no longer with us should be left alone, he is not here to defended himself. DL didn’t agree with the majority of McCain’s decisions but he acknowledges that he was a good man who didn’t even tear down his opponent. Clearly, Trump missed the memo and it’s pretty sad.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

