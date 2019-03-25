Tyson Recalls Nearly 70,000 Pounds Of Chicken Strips That Might Contain Metal

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The United States Department of Agriculture announced on Thursday that Tyson Foods, Inc. recalled 69,093 pounds of their frozen chicken strips. According to the company, Tyson fears that the food was contaminated with metal.

For everyone out there with some chicken in their freezer wondering which product specifically, it’s the buffalo and crispy style ready-to-eat variety, which were produced on November 30, 2018. That means that all of the recalled products should have a “best if used by” date of Nov. 30, 2019, along with the establishment number “P-7221” printed on the back. These products were shipped all around the country, including going to Washington and Michigan for “institutional use..“

The decision to recall the chicken came after a pair of customers complained of an “extraneous material” in their strips. This most recent situation definitely isn’t the first time a product of theirs has caused some trouble for the company. Tyson asked customers to return 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets back in January because they may have been contaminated with rubber. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service gave this recall a “Class I” label, which means a high health risk and a “situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.” Yikes. The agency says if you have any potentially contaminated strips in your fridge or freezer at the moment, you should return them to the store you got them from or just throw them out. The release also points out that “there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

Written By: Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted 21 hours ago

