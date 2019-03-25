CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Florida Teachers Can Volunteer To Carry Guns On School Grounds

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Medium POV of the back of students with their hands raised in classroom, Cape Town, South Africa

Source: BFG Images / Getty

A new Florida House bill has been passed that allows teachers to volunteer to carry guns in schools if the local school boards approve, the Sun Sentinel reports.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Teachers that want to carry arms will have to undergo drug testing as well as psychological testing. They will also have to have 144 hours of firearms training and have a valid concealed weapon permit.

The House Education Committee, which is led by Republicans, passed this school safety bill with a 11-5 vote. The bill is tied to the “Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act” which says “each sheriff may establish a Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program and appoint certain volunteer school employees as school guardians.” As of January 2019, there are 726 armed volunteer guardians in 25 Florida counties. The act was passed last year after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the Parkland city of Florida left 17 people dead.

“The more people that are there to defend students, to defend other teachers, the better,” Republican Rep. Jennifer Sullivan of Eustis said. “If a teacher does not want to go through the program, I don’t want them to go through the program.”

The passing of this bill is opposed by teachers unions as well as Democratic representatives who don’t believe teachers should double as law enforcement.

“Teachers want to teach children and broaden children’s minds,” Democratic Rep. Susan Valdes of Tampa told the Sun Sentinel. “If they wanted to be a cop, they would have gone to police academy and become a cop.”

Republicans feel that with a bill like this in place, it will help prevent mass shootings at schools from happening.

“If this bill was in place before Parkland, how many less lives would have been lost?” Republican Amber Mariano said in defense of the new legislation.

SOURCE: Bossip.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Florida Teachers Can Volunteer To Carry Guns On School Grounds was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close