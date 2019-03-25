CLOSE
Man Who Kicked Elderly Woman On Train Arrested, Fiancée Claims He Acted In Self-Defense

You may or may not have seen disturbing video of a man attacked a 78-year-old woman on subway train in NYC. The shocking footage shows Marc Gomez, 36, of Yonkers, kicking the woman in the face and head while bystanders stood by and watched and recorded the incident. No one intervened.

The cell phone video made its way around social media leading to the arrest of Gomez, who was charged with three counts of assault and one count of harassment.

According to NYPost, Gomez’s fiancée Alicia Cox claims he was acting in self-defense.

“I’ll stab you. You and your wife and your child!” the woman allegedly threatened. As the trio went to get off at the 238th Street stop, the elderly woman allegedly shouted: “I’ll kill you, I’ll kill your wife, I’ll kill your daughter!”

According to Cox, “He felt really bad.” Gomez is being held on $30,000 bail.

“I hope he gets a low sentence because he’s not the monster they say he is, he’s a good father,” Cox said. “He was defending my daughter. He calls her ‘my daughter’ or ‘my stepdaughter.’ He calls her princess.”

The 78-year-old woman was treated for cuts, bleeding and swelling.

Man Who Kicked Elderly Woman On Train Arrested, Fiancée Claims He Acted In Self-Defense was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

