LET’S MAKEUP: Learn How To Get Janelle Monae’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards Look For Under $75.00

Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Janelle Monae hit the orange carpet on Saturday for the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The “Dirty Computer” singer seemed all the way in her element, grinning and hitting quirky poses for the cameras all night. We all know Ms. Monae for her larger than life personality which she frequently expresses through her style, fashion and makeup, and tonight was no different. Janelle kept it simple but chic in a cute black and white blazer dress and her signature black pork pie hat, dressed by stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn. Her hair was styled in a Rapunzel-length braid adorned with silver hoops, snatched by longtime hair stylist, Nikki Nelms. While the entire look was a major yes, we were all the way here for Monae’s makeup which was fun and playful in perfect keeping with the tone of the evening. Electric blue liner and lashes pulled focus up to the eyes, where we also found adorable star-shaped beauty marks for an unexpected twist. With warm weather coming up, this is a perfect look for a music festival. Keep reading to learn how to recreate her bold look for less than $75.00.

LET’S MAKEUP: Learn How To Get Janelle Monae’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards Look For Under $75.00 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

