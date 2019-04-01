FINAL FOUR: Michigan State, Texas Tech, Virginia and Auburn Advance

1 reads Leave a comment
March Madness ended with a doozy on Sunday, as number-two ranked Michigan State upset number-one ranked Duke, 68-67, to advance to college basketball’s Final Four.
They’ll meet Texas Tech next Saturday, who had their own upset, stunning Gonzaga on Saturday, 75-69.
Next Saturday’s other game will pit Virginia against Auburn. Number-one ranked Virginia earned their ticket to the Final Four by beating number-three ranked Purdue in overtime last Saturday, 80-75.
Number-five ranked Auburn punched their ticket on Sunday with a 77-71 overtime upset over number-two ranked Kentucky. (NCAA.com)
FASHO THOUGHTS :
- How’s your bracket looking?
- A lot of people are shocked the Duke didn’t make it to the Final Four.
- Who’s your pick to win it all?
