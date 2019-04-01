CLOSE
FINAL FOUR: Michigan State, Texas Tech, Virginia and Auburn Advance

March Madness ended with a doozy on Sunday, as number-two ranked Michigan State upset number-one ranked Duke, 68-67, to advance to college basketball’s Final Four.

They’ll meet Texas Tech next Saturday, who had their own upset, stunning Gonzaga on Saturday, 75-69.

Next Saturday’s other game will pit Virginia against Auburn. Number-one ranked Virginia earned their ticket to the Final Four by beating number-three ranked Purdue in overtime last Saturday, 80-75.

Number-five ranked Auburn punched their ticket on Sunday with a 77-71 overtime upset over number-two ranked Kentucky. (NCAA.com)

FASHO THOUGHTS :

  • How’s your bracket looking?
  • A lot of people are shocked the Duke didn’t make it to the Final Four.
  • Who’s your pick to win it all?
Don Juan Fasho

