NIPSEY HUSSLE: LAPD Releases Murder Suspect’s Name And Photo

LAPD HQ ✔@LAPDHQ Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100

Monday night LAPD released the name and photo of the man they believe shot and killed rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Eric Holder of Los Angeles. He was last seen driving a 2016 four-door Chevy Cruze.

Police believe that he walked up to Nipsey and two other men at about 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, in front of Nipsey’s Crenshaw District Marathon clothing store, and shot all three. Nipsey died of his gunshot wounds after he was taken to the hospital. Another man was also transported to a hospital, but the third victim declined medical treatment. (LAPD HQ Twitter)

Hot Takes:

There are still a lot of questions that remain to be answered about the killing of Nipsey Hussle.

The murders of Tupac and Biggie still haven’t been solved, more than 20 years later.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Holder should contact the LAPD's South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100.

