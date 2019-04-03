NICK CANNON: Vows To Pick Up “Baton” From Nipsey Hussle

Nick Cannon says he’s willing and able to help finish the documentary Nipsey Hussle was working on before his death.

After posting a tribute to Nipsey on social media, Cannon posted a series of clips of Dr. Sebi, who was the subject of the doc Nipsey was working on. In the caption, Cannon alluded to having “unfinished king business” to attend to and said he would be “picking up the baton.”

Alfredo Bowman, better known as Dr. Sebi, was a controversial herbalist who died in 2016. The healer went on trial in New York over unproven claims that he’d developed a cure for AIDS.

Fasho Thoughts:

Hopefully Nipsey’s legacy is his music and work for the community, not some wacky documentary about a conspiracy theory.

These days, it’s hard to trust mainstream news narratives. Sometimes you need someone committed to digging down and getting the real story.

Would Nipsey even want Nick working on the documentary that he started?

It’s a nice offer but it’s too soon to talk about things like this.

Nick’s just trying to show he cares and the cause is important to him.

No one asked you, Mr. N-Credible.

