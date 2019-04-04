CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS: First Nominations Announced

Kelly Clarkson joined Dan + Shay on the Today show this morning to announce the first nominees for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The show will air live on May 1st on NBC.

Top Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Ella Mai

Halsey

Taylor Swift

 

Top Male Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXtentacion

                 

Top Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

                        

Top Hot 100 Song

“I Like It” – Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin

“Lucid Dreams” – Juice Wrld

“Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B

“Better Now” – Post Malone

“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott

                              

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! at the Disco

Dan + Shay

Photos
