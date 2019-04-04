BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS: First Nominations Announced

1 reads Leave a comment
Kelly Clarkson joined Dan + Shay on the Today show this morning to announce the first nominees for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The show will air live on May 1st on NBC.
Top Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Cardi B
Ella Mai
Halsey
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXtentacion
Top Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Hot 100 Song
“I Like It” – Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin
“Lucid Dreams” – Juice Wrld
“Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B
“Better Now” – Post Malone
“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! at the Disco
Dan + Shay
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours