NIPSEY HUSSLE: Honored At Kanye’s Sunday Service

Kanye West paid tribute to rapper Nipsey Hussle.

At his Sunday service, Kanye mixed swelling music with inspirational words spoken by Nipsey. It climaxed as Kanye’s gospel choir broke into a hymn. The congregation got goosebumps. (TMZ)

Kim Kardashian tweeted a clip of Kanye’s tribute.

A public memorial at the Staples Center is planned for Nipsey Hussle. The arena holds more than 20,000. Tickets will be issued in advance for Thursday’s service as a measure in crowd control.

Nipsey’s senseless murder has deeply impacted the city of Los Angeles. To put his death in perspective, the Staples Center hosted one other memorial service – in 2009 for Michael Jackson. (Los Angeles Times)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Dozens of performers paid tribute to Nipsey on stage and social media.
  • Seems like a lot of people jumped on the Nipsey bandwagon only after it was too late.
  • Kodak Black apologized for an insensitive comment about Nipsey’s grieving girlfriend Lauren London. (People)
  • Musicians already planned to congregate in Southern California at the end of the week for the Coachella Music Fest.
  • Staples Center is available because the NBA season concludes on Wednesday and the LeBron James Lakers failed to make the NBA
