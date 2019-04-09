CLOSE
NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP: Virginia Wins In Overtime

Virginia made history on Monday night with its 85-77 win over Texas Teach in overtime. It’s the first time the school’s men’s basketball team has won the NCAA championship in school history.

They were led by De’Andre Hunter, who knocked down a career-high 27 points while Kyle Guy made a big shot when the game was going down to the wire, finishing with 24 points.

It was Hunter who hit a three-pointer with 12.9 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game into overtime.

Texas Tech also had a hot hand from beyond the ring, as the teams tied a title game record with a total of 21 combined three-pointers. (The New York Times)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • What a game!
  • It was a nail-biter until Virginia put it away in OT.
  • What a difference a year makes. Last year, Virginia was knocked out in the first-round.
