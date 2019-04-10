MAGIC JOHNSON: Steps Down As Lakers President

The Los Angeles Lakers had very high hopes for this season after the addition of LeBron James, but things fell apart and now Magic Johnson is stepping down as the team’s president of basketball operations.

The Lakers icon made the surprise announcement last night before the Lakers-Portland Trail Blazers game at the Staples Center. He told reporters that he wants to preserve his close relationship with team owner Jeanie Buss and felt the best way to do that was to step down and return to being the team’s “big brother and ambassador.”

Buss later tweeted, “Earvin, I loved working side by side with you. You’ve brought us a long way. We will continue the journey. We love you.” The Lakers missed the playoffs for a franchise record sixth straight season. (ESPN)

Fasho Thoughts:

Magic is better off just being Lakers legend Magic Johnson than Lakers president.

Everyone thought LeBron would lead the team back to league prominence.

They did okay for a while but then LeBron got hurt and they couldn’t win without himi.

Also On 100.3: