CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

DONALD TRUMP: “I Know Nothing About WikiLeaks”

0 reads
Leave a comment

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump proudly proclaimed “I love WikiLeaks.” Yet on Thursday, following the arrest of the website’s founder Julian Assange in London, Trump changed his tune.

The president told reporters at the White House he wasn’t familiar with the site. (USA Today)

“I know nothing about WikiLeaks. It’s not my thing.”

Trump also said he wasn’t sure what would happen with Julian Assange now that he’s been arrested.

“I’ve been seeing what’s happened with Assange and that will be a determination I imagine mostly by the attorney general who is doing an excellent job.”

Fasho Thoughts:
  • Does Trump have memory problems or is he purposely lying?
  • It’s funny how some opinions can change over time.
  • Is Julian Assange a hero or villain?
"I Know , About , Donald Trump , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Nothing , WikiLeaks

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close