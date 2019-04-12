DONALD TRUMP: “I Know Nothing About WikiLeaks”

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump proudly proclaimed “I love WikiLeaks.” Yet on Thursday, following the arrest of the website’s founder Julian Assange in London, Trump changed his tune.

The president told reporters at the White House he wasn’t familiar with the site. (USA Today)

“I know nothing about WikiLeaks. It’s not my thing.” Trump also said he wasn’t sure what would happen with Julian Assange now that he’s been arrested.

“I’ve been seeing what’s happened with Assange and that will be a determination I imagine mostly by the attorney general who is doing an excellent job.” Fasho Thoughts:

Does Trump have memory problems or is he purposely lying?

It’s funny how some opinions can change over time.

Is Julian Assange a hero or villain?

