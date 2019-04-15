TORNADOES: At Least 8 Dead In The South

Tornadoes ripped through the South over the weekend, killing eight people and injuring dozens more.

The deadly storms ripped through parts of Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Georgia. About 18 tornadoes were reported. Two kids, ages eight and three, were killed in Texas when a tree fell on their car. Several other people are still unaccounted for.

The storms knocked out power to about 100,00 homes and business and thousands of flights were delayed or cancelled. (USA Today)

