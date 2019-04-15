NIPSEY HUSSLE: Basketball Court Dedication

Over the weekend, a basketball court was dedicated to Nipsey Hussle’s memory in the Crenshaw District of Los Angeles.

The ribbon-cutting for the new court, which features a mural of the late rapper’s likeness, took place on Sunday afternoon. The court at the Crete Academy character school was unveiled right before the high school showcase and All-Star game. You can check out pictures of the hand-painted 78-foot mural on TMZ.

Fasho Thoughts:

The school isn’t far from where the Marathon Clothing store was.

Rest in power, Nip.

Nipsey was a pillar in the community. Now, when these kids are going hard in the paint they’re gonna be thinking about Neighborhood Nip.

That didn’t take long.

