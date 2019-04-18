CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

OPIOID CRISIS: Doctors in Seven States Charged With Prescribing Pills for Money & Sex

0 reads
Leave a comment

Doctors, pharmacists and other medical professionals in seven different states were charged Wednesday for their involvement in illegally prescribing more than 32 million pain relief pills.

According to prosecutors, prescriptions were sold, traded for sex and in the case of one dentist, teeth yanked from patients’ mouths without good cause just to have an excuse to give them pain pills.

According to indictments unsealed in Cincinnati federal court, the operation focused on more than 350,000 illegal scripts written in Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. (The Washington Post)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The 60 indicted consisted of 31 doctors, seven pharmacists, eight nurse practitioners and seven other medical pros.
  • Sad and shocking that those who are trained to oversee the medical well-being of their patients abused their power and turned patients into addicts.
  • These were just the enablers. What about the companies that make and distribute these deadly drugs?
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

charged , Doctors , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , For , in , money , OPIOID CRISIS , pills , Prescribing , Seven , Sex , States , With

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close