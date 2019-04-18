OPIOID CRISIS: Doctors in Seven States Charged With Prescribing Pills for Money & Sex

Doctors, pharmacists and other medical professionals in seven different states were charged Wednesday for their involvement in illegally prescribing more than 32 million pain relief pills.

According to prosecutors, prescriptions were sold, traded for sex and in the case of one dentist, teeth yanked from patients’ mouths without good cause just to have an excuse to give them pain pills.

According to indictments unsealed in Cincinnati federal court, the operation focused on more than 350,000 illegal scripts written in Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. (The Washington Post)

Fasho Thoughts:

The 60 indicted consisted of 31 doctors, seven pharmacists, eight nurse practitioners and seven other medical pros.

Sad and shocking that those who are trained to oversee the medical well-being of their patients abused their power and turned patients into addicts.

These were just the enablers. What about the companies that make and distribute these deadly drugs?

